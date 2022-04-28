BMW Will Pay $1.75M To End Claims Of Pumping Up US Sales

By Bill Wichert (April 28, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- BMW has agreed to pay $1.75 million to settle class claims that the automaker engaged in deceptive practices that inflated its retail vehicle sales figures in the U.S., the company and investors told a New Jersey federal court Thursday in seeking preliminary approval of the deal. In aiming to resolve a case largely based on a related 2020 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, BMW AG, its subsidiary BMW NA, lead plaintiff Mark Spanier and named plaintiff Marissa Weeresinghe, in separate briefs that called on the court to greenlight their agreement, pointed to various risks associated with proving the claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS