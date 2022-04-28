New Consulting Firm Data Breach Suit Bumps Class To 2.5M

By Abby Wargo (April 28, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Consulting firm Horizon Actuarial Services LLC was hit Thursday with another proposed class action in Georgia federal court over a November 2021 data breach that the firm allegedly failed to timely notify its customers of, this time claiming it put over 2.5 million benefit plan members at risk of identity theft. Greg Torrano filed the lawsuit on behalf of 2,537,261 individuals signed up for benefits plans through their employers whose personally identifiable information, like names, birthdates and Social Security numbers, was stolen in the data breach. Torrano said in his complaint Horizon knew about the breach when it happened but didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS