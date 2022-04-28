DOJ Backs DC AG's Bid To Revive Amazon Antitrust Suit

By Bryan Koenig (April 28, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice threw its weight behind the District of Columbia on Wednesday as the D.C. attorney general seeks reconsideration on a D.C. Superior Court decision tossing antitrust claims over Amazon rules that allegedly prohibit merchants and suppliers from selling for cheaper prices elsewhere. The DOJ Antitrust Division's narrow eight-page statement of interest argued the Washington, D.C., enforcer deserves reconsideration because D.C. Superior Court Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo "incorrectly blended" the inquiries of whether Amazon.com Inc. took any "concerted action," namely through seller and supplier contract terms, and whether that action unreasonably restricted trade. "Specifically, in deciding whether the district...

