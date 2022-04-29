HSBC Beats RMBS Trustee Suit On Champerty Grounds

By Jon Hill (April 29, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A long-running lawsuit accusing HSBC's U.S. arm of failing to protect investors in pre-2008 residential mortgage-backed securitization trusts that it oversaw has become the latest such case against a bank to founder in New York federal court on champerty grounds. In an opinion Thursday, Judge Lorna G. Schofield of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted summary judgment to HSBC Bank USA NA at a critical bellwether phase of a larger residential mortgage-backed securities suit, ruling that the plaintiffs at issue had been assigned their claims with a litigious intent that violated New York's ban on...

