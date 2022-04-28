Tethyan Copper Wins Bid For Docs To Enforce $6B Award

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 28, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted Tethyan Copper Co.'s petition seeking information from Norton Rose Fulbright, White & Case LLP and a hotel management company to aid its efforts in the British Virgin Islands to enforce a $6 billion arbitral award against Pakistan. In a three-page order signed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres approved the copper company's motion to obtain discovery against the two law firms and Aimbridge Hospitality LLC toward a civil case taking place in the British Virgin Islands that is currently on pause. Tethyan is trying to enforce a $6 billion award it was issued in 2019,...

