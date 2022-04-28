Hess Unit Hits Ch. 11 Over St. Croix Refinery Asbestos Claims

By Vince Sullivan (April 28, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A wholly owned subsidiary of Hess Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection Thursday in Texas, listing asbestos litigation claims from employees of a St. Croix refinery it formerly owned as its largest debts. Court filings indicate that HONX Inc. — formerly known as Hess Oil New York Corp. and Hess Oil Virgin Islands Corp. — is facing more than 500 claims of asbestos-related injuries from employees that worked at the Limetree Bay refinery facility located on St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Limetree Bay Refining filed its own bankruptcy case last year in Texas court unrelated to the asbestos claims,...

