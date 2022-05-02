What 9th Circ.'s CFAA Decision Means For Data Scraping

By Christopher Cole (May 2, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- In a highly anticipated decision on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed an earlier injunction in favor of hiQ Labs Inc., a data analytics firm, preventing LinkedIn Corp. from barring hiQ's scraping of LinkedIn user data. The decision, in HiQ Labs v. LinkedIn, is the latest milestone that narrows application of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which has frequently been cited in support of prohibiting data-scraping activities. The court's decision has important ramifications for any social media platform, content provider or online retailer subject to data scraping by third parties...

