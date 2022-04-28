Daikin Wants Ga. Justices To Decide Liability Of PFAS Makers

By Rosie Manins (April 28, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Daikin America Inc. wants the Georgia Supreme Court to decide the liability of it and other manufacturers of the toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in a proposed water pollution class action related to the Peach State's textile industry. The New York-headquartered company asked a Georgia federal judge on Wednesday to certify two questions to the state's highest court, including whether a manufacturer owes a duty to unknown third parties to protect them from another entity's negligent disposal of the manufacturer's product. Daikin also wants the Georgia justices to decide if a manufacturer can be liable for an alleged nuisance caused by...

