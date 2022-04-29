Teamsters Fund Refused Pension Cash Transfer, Bus Cos. Say

By Emily Brill (April 29, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- New York City school bus operators are asking for a federal court's help moving money out of a Teamsters pension fund after their workers changed unions, saying the fund has refused to accommodate the shift to a new pension fund. In lawsuits filed Thursday and Friday, Jofaz Transportation Inc., Y&M Transport Corp., Consolidated Bus Transit Inc., JSJ Service Inc. and CBT Para Transit Inc. accused the Teamsters-affiliated Local 854 Pension Fund of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to work with the companies after their workers switched unions. The fund refused to transfer the bus operators' contributions to...

