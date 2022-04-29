Feds Duck Insurers' $14.3M Navy Inspection Suit For Now

By Jonathan Capriel (April 29, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy has temporarily escaped claims from five insurance companies asserting it must reimburse them for over $14 million paid out after a dry dock in San Diego Bay, allegedly under its purview, collapsed, a California federal judge has ruled, saying the district court doesn't have jurisdiction over contracts with the government. The U.S. Navy has, for now, dodged claims from five insurance companies asserting the military must reimburse them for $14.3 million in coverage paid out after a dry dock collapsed. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Contrary to what the insurance companies argued, the Navy's alleged failure to inspect and provide...

