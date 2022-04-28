Meta Defeats Facebook Users' Scam Ads Suit, For Now

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 28, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Meta beat a putative class action from Facebook users seeking to hold the company liable for money lost to third-party scam ads on the social media platform, as a California federal judge held Wednesday that the suit didn't establish that the company "materially contributed" to the questionable content. U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey White, however, gave the consumers leave to amend their complaint, saying it is possible they could allege that Meta's conduct goes beyond "mere publication" of the ads. Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act protects online platforms from liability for material posted on their website by someone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS