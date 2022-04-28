DC Judge Lacks Jurisdiction In Tribal Gambling Monopoly Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (April 28, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday transferred to the Western District of Washington casino operator Maverick Gaming LLC's lawsuit accusing officials of allowing Native American tribes to hold a decades-old monopoly on gambling rights, ruling that she lacked the authority to resolve the complaint. U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan said in an oral order that she lacks personal jurisdiction over the state defendants and the case should have been filed in the Western District of Washington, where the actions Maverick has alleged took place. The state defendants include Gov. Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and 10 members of the Washington State...

