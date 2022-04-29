DOI Had Power To Deny Trust Land To Mich. Tribe, Court Told

By Caleb Symons (April 29, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government, joined by two Michigan tribes and several casinos, urged the D.C. Circuit not to revisit its decision upholding federal officials' refusal to put a 71-acre parcel in trust for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians where the tribe wants to open a gambling business. In its new filing, the government said on Thursday a divided three-judge panel correctly ruled in February that federal law allows the U.S. Department of the Interior to deny trust status if that move would not consolidate or enhance tribal lands. The DOI thus acted lawfully when it declined in 2017 to take...

