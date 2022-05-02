SBA Agrees To Rethink VIP Concert Co.'s COVID Relief

By Joyce Hanson (May 2, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A live events operator that accused the U.S. Small Business Administration in D.C. federal court of wrongly refusing it emergency financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic has successfully convinced the agency to issue a new decision over its funding request. The SBA and agency administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman moved Thursday for a 90-day stay of Superfan Live Inc.'s Administrative Procedure Act case, telling the court that it agreed to issue a new decision to the company responsible for the VIP component of concerts and other live events. "There is good cause for the request," the agency said, noting that Superfan is...

