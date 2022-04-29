Feds Name Names In Case Against Ex-Motorola Engineers

By Andrew Karpan (April 29, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A federal court in Illinois has unsealed the names of the former Motorola engineers the government has accused of leaving their jobs for a Chinese rival and taking some source code and hardware designs with them, though prosecutors note they haven't been able to locate all of them yet. The government's 111-page indictment against Chinese radio maker named Hytera was publicly unsealed on Monday, and it named a senior manager who worked in Motorola offices in Malaysia who left for an executive-level job at the Shenzhen-based rival, which came with "a 78% raise and stock options ultimately worth more than 22...

