Strip Club Investors' $2.2M Deal Gets Judge's Initial OK

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 29, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Strip club operator RCI Hospitality Holdings has reached a $2.2 million agreement to settle investor claims that the company's executives used its funds "as their own personal cookie jar." In an order filed Thursday in Houston federal court, U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett granted preliminary approval to a settlement deal that would see the company make the all-cash payment to its investors, saying that the proposed deal was "fair, reasonable and adequate to the settlement class" for the immediate purposes. Judge Bennett also certified the proposed class of RCI investors, which includes those who bought RCI shares between December 2016...

