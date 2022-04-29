Pharma Co. Sued For $12M For Underpaying Board Chair

By Katryna Perera (April 29, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Altum Pharmaceuticals and its cannabis-focused parent company were hit with a $12 million suit Thursday, accusing the companies and several executives of self-dealing and stock dilution and underpaying the executive chairman of the board of directors. Nancy Miller-Rich filed her complaint against Altum, its parent company BetterLife Pharma Inc. and two individual defendants in New York federal court. The complaint includes counts of securities fraud and breach of contract. Miller-Rich is seeking $2 million in compensatory and $10 million in punitive damages, among other relief. According to the complaint, Miller-Rich, who says she has over three decades of experience in the...

