Ski Mogul Gets 5 Years In 'Massive' Vermont EB-5 Fraud Case

By Max Jaeger (April 29, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A former ski resort owner was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison and more than $8.3 million in restitution for his role in an $85 million snow job raising funding for the ill-fated AnC Vermont biotechnology facility from immigrants seeking U.S. investor visas. Ariel Quiros' sentencing caps what has been reported as the largest-ever fraud case in Vermont. Quiros,65, must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, and he's jointly liable for the restitution alongside former in-house attorney William Kelly, according to an order by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford. A third co-defendant, William Stenger,...

