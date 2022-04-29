FBI Made 3.4M Warrantless US Data Searches, Report Says

By Allison Grande (April 29, 2022, 11:23 PM EDT) -- The FBI last year carried out nearly 3.4 million warrantless searches of Americans' electronic data that was collected as part of the federal government's foreign surveillance activities, the head of the intelligence community revealed in a report issued Friday. Under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is set to expire at the end of 2023, intelligence authorities are authorized to collect the contents of foreign communications — including emails, texts and other electronic exchanges — from electronic service providers without individualized warrants. The FBI says it takes steps to protect U.S. citizens' privacy and civil liberties when searching through foreign...

