Don't Miss It: Kirkland, Gibson Dunn Guide Week's Hot Deals

By Charlie Innis (April 29, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Kirkland, Gibson Dunn Rep Allegion's $900M Automatic Doors Biz Deal Allegion PLC, a security products developer advised by Kirkland, plans to buy Gibson Dunn-led Stanley Black & Decker's automatic doors business for $900 million, the companies announced on April 22. Allegion said it will buy the business, called Stanley Access Technologies LLC, for $900 million in...

