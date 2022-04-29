Florida Real Estate Roundup: PEBB, Merrick Manor, Catalfumo

By Nathan Hale (April 29, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor was one of four tenants that PEBB Enterprises recently finalized new leases with, for two of its office properties in Boca Raton. The full-service law firm, which also has Florida offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, will occupy 14,152 square feet in the 1801 Building at 1801 N. Military Trail. PEBB also signed up medical exhibition organizer Medical Conferences International on a lease for 4,278 square feet and dentist Dr. Ryan Alman for a 3,730-square-foot office in the building. Additionally, PEBB leased to direct marketing firm Infinity Sales Group the entire 77,340-square-foot 5900 Building within the Park at Broken...

