DC Wants Challenge Of FCC Internet Subsidy Use Booted

By Grace Dixon (May 2, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia argued in federal court that a North Virginia telecom lacks jurisdiction to level claims the district skirted federal law when tapping one of its own agencies to provide network services for area public schools over the incumbent contractor. The district sought to dismiss Allied Telecom Group LLC's suit lodged in D.C. federal court claiming D.C. Public Schools ignored Federal Communications Commission bidding requirements when it sided with a district agency's pricier bid when deciding among competing bids to provide network services subsidized by the FCC's E-Rate program. D.C. argued Friday that Allied lacks jurisdiction to level claims because neither...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS