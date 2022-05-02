MGM Bids $607M On Online Gambling Co. LeoVegas

By Charlie Innis (May 2, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT) -- MGM Resorts International said Monday it had offered $607 million to buy Swedish digital gaming company LeoVegas AB in an effort to grow its global footprint, with guidance from three law firms. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Advokatfirman Vinge KB are providing legal counsel to MGM Resorts, and Fox Rothschild LLP is advising the company on gaming matters. The U.S. hotel and casino giant made a tender offer to buy all of LeoVegas' shares for SEK61 (about $6.19) per share in cash, according to an announcement. MGM Resorts said LeoVegas has a strong customer base outside the U.S. and that...

