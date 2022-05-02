Spirit Airlines Sticks With Frontier, Rejects JetBlue's $3.6B Bid

By McCord Pagan (May 2, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT) -- Spirit Airlines on Monday rejected JetBlue's $3.6 billion takeover bid and reaffirmed its support for its previously announced merger with fellow low-cost carrier Frontier Group, saying in a letter that it doubts it would be able to close a deal with JetBlue given the group's alliance with American Airlines. Spirit, advised by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, said in a public letter to Shearman & Sterling LLP-represented JetBlue Airways Corp. that the April 5 offer doesn't qualify as a "superior proposal" because it's unlikely to receive regulatory approval. "We believe a combination of JetBlue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS