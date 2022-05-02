JPMorgan Says VP's Poor Work, Bad Behavior Led To Firing

By Sarah Martinson (May 2, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA has asked a New York federal court to end a suit from an attorney and former vice president over employment retaliation, contending that she was fired for poor work performance and abusive behavior. The company said Saturday in its bid for summary judgment that even though Shaquala Williams' job required her to raise compliance complaints with management, the company has shown that those complaints were not a factor in her termination. In fact, JPMorgan said it "devoted an extraordinary amount of resources" to address Williams' complaints, including twice appointing investigators to review the issues that she raised...

