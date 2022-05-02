Credit Agricole, Investors Ink $55M Deal In Rate Rigging Case

By Katryna Perera (May 2, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A class of investors has asked a New York federal judge for preliminary approval of a $55 million settlement with Credit Agricole SA and Credit Agricole CIB over the alleged rigging of the Euro Interbank Offered Rate. The class filed their motion and supporting memo on Friday stating that the settlement should be approved, and the class should be certified since the court previously approved similar settlements with Barclays Capital Inc., HSBC Holdings PLC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup and certified the class in those deals. If the current settlement with Credit Agricole is approved, it will bring...

