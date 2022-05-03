NJ Law Firm Beats Malpractice Suit Over Missing Plane

By Nick Muscavage (May 3, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has refused to revive a legal malpractice action against law firm Curcio Mirzaian Sirot LLC and a firm partner over their efforts to arrange the deregistration of a $4.6 million jet on behalf of their client, whose estranged husband brought the lawsuit. The two-judge panel on Monday found that the firm and the owners of the aircraft — the husband, Uwa S. Amadasu, and Jet Leasing Support Services USA Inc. — had no attorney-client relationship. Since there was no attorney-client relationship, the owners had no basis for a legal malpractice claim, the appellate court noted...

