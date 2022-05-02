Cos. Fight Union Pension Fund's $24M Bill After Hotel Closed

By Emily Brill (May 2, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Four companies affiliated with the shuttered Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan have denied that they owe more than $24 million to a pension fund for unionized hotel workers, urging a New York federal judge to dismiss them from an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit seeking the money. In letters sent Friday, Pakistan International Airlines Corp. Ltd., PIA Investments Ltd., RHC Operating LLC and Roosevelt Hotel Corp. NV told U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield that the trustees of the New York Hotel Trades Council and Hotel Association of New York City Inc. Pension Fund should be going after Interstate Hotels LLC, not them,...

