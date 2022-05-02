State Farm Says Limits Already Used In Lyft Accident Row

By Ganesh Setty (May 2, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- State Farm told a Georgia federal court that it has already exhausted the applicable policy limit for a car crash between a Lyft driver it insured and another driver, disputing that the collision fell within a different insuring category with a higher policy limit available. In a declaratory action Friday, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. urged the court to declare that the policy it issued to Lyft Inc. can only provide up to $50,000 in coverage per person and $100,000 per accident. The limited release State Farm reached with Lanie McDougal on behalf of Lyft driver Barney Rawls is also...

