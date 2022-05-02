Law Firm Faces Class Action Over 'Abusive' Collection Suits

By Ryan Harroff (May 2, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Georgia-based law firm McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC has been hit with a proposed class action alleging it took a New Jersey man to court twice over the same disputed solar energy debt without validating the debt in the first place. Matthew Epps told a New Jersey judge in a complaint on Friday that McCalla Raymer sent him multiple deceptive and threatening collection letters throughout 2021 over a roughly $30,000 debt from a residential solar energy contract with Vivint Solar Inc. — letters which he claims violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in multiple ways. According to Epps' complaint, McCalla...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS