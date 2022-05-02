High Court Wants SG's Take On Military Contractor Immunity

By Y. Peter Kang (May 2, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the solicitor general Monday to weigh in on a military contractor's bid to undo a Second Circuit ruling that greenlighted a wrongful death suit over a cargo plane crash in Afghanistan. The Supreme Court order asked U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to provide the federal government's views on the Second Circuit's August 2021 ruling, which reinstated a suit lodged by family members of Capt. Henry Bulos and five other deceased crew members. Their suit alleges the contractor, Midwest Air Traffic Control Service, caused their relatives' deaths in 2010 after the aircraft crashed into a mountain in...

