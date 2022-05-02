Developer Accuses NJ Town Of Reneging On Housing Deal

By Bill Wichert (May 2, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A developer has slammed Wall Township, New Jersey, with a state lawsuit accusing it of violating a court-approved settlement with an affordable housing advocacy group by rescinding a zoning change to allow construction of a residential health care facility. Bloomfield Ventures LLC launched the complaint Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court, seeking to invalidate a municipal ordinance that nixed the zoning to permit development of 149 housing units. The units were included in Wall's agreement with Fair Share Housing Center in related litigation over the township's compliance with affordable housing requirements under New Jersey's so-called Mount Laurel doctrine. The township committee's...

