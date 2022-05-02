Biden Admin. Defends Federal Contractor Minimum Wage Hike

By Michelle Casady (May 2, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has asked a federal judge in Texas to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi alleging the president acted outside the scope of his authority when he increased the minimum wage to $15 per hour for federal contractors. In a motion to dismiss filed on Friday, the Biden administration argued the states have ignored the text of the law, judicial precedent, executive practice and congressional acquiescence in continuing to make baseless arguments challenging the wage increase. The federal government told the court that the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act gives the president broad authority to...

