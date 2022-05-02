Juul And Altria Can't Cut Most Claims From Teen's Vaping Suit

By Mike Curley (May 2, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let Juul Labs Inc. and Altria Group Inc. cut the bulk of claims from a teenager's suit alleging that they deceptively advertised their vaping products to minors, saying there are fact questions about whether the girl saw or was affected by advertising for the e-cigarettes. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick largely denied bids for partial summary judgment filed by Juul and Altria in a suit brought by a minor identified as B.B., dismissing only those claims that B.B. abandoned during the summary judgment briefings. The case is one of hundreds...

