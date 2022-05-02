Judge Trims $100M EB-5 Case But Allows Breach Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (May 2, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal has judge trimmed immigrant investors' $100 million fraud suit against a developer but allowed them to proceed with the bulk of the case — claims that the developer illegally subordinated their interests in a waterfront development. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon largely refused on Friday to grant investors' and a developer's competing calls to win a lawsuit over Harbourside Place, a mixed-use commercial development in Jupiter, Florida. Whether project developer Nicholas Mastroianni had breached a construction loan backed by dozens of Chinese immigrants with a series of financial maneuvers is still very much in dispute, the judge's order said....

