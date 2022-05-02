Mattel Judge Mulls $24.5M Atty Fee Bid In $98M Investor Deal

By Gina Kim (May 2, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi said Monday he will grant final approval of $98 million in settlements resolving investors' claims that Mattel and PwC misled them by understating an income tax expense, but said he's still considering the class counsel's $24.5 million attorney fee bid. During a Monday morning hearing, John Rizio-Hamilton, who represents the class and lead investor plaintiffs DeKalb County Employees Retirement System and New Orleans Employees Retirement System, urged Judge Scarsi to approve the fee bid, which he said is 25% of the $98 million deal and consistent with the Ninth Circuit's benchmark for percentage fee awards...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS