Bond Market Lies Were Common, Ex-Nomura Trader Tells Jury

By Pete Brush (May 2, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A former Nomura bond trader told a Manhattan federal jury Monday that falsehoods had been commonplace in the market for commercial debt securities, but he conceded that he lied as late as 2014 even after the bank warned him not to. Defendant James Im, 45, testified before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in a civil trial on fraud claims brought against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a 2017 lawsuit. "Was it uncommon for counterparties to lie to you?" defense counsel Michael Martinez asked Im during afternoon testimony. "No it was not," Im said, referencing one of...

