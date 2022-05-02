Personal Injury Firm Failed To Pay Paralegals OT, Suit Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 2, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based personal injury law firm failed to pay overtime to paralegals who regularly worked more than 40 hours per week, a former paralegal said Monday in a proposed collective action in federal court. Paralegal Judith Marchan-Davila said the Foster Firm LLC paid her a flat weekly salary that didn't account for the actual hours she worked during her employment. Marchan-Davila said she was a nonexempt employee with no managerial responsibilities, and therefore, the Foster Firm failed to pay her time and a half her regular rate of pay for the overtime she regularly worked in violation of the Fair Labor Standards...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS