Morningstar Aims To Sunset SEC Ratings Suit In $1.15M Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 2, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC is close to a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the agency's claims it made undisclosed adjustments to ratings for $30 billion worth of commercial mortgage-backed securities transactions, according to a Friday filing. The disclosure states that Morningstar Credit Ratings reached an agreement in principle with the staff of the SEC back on April 12 to settle the civil action in New York federal court. "The proposed settlement would fully resolve this matter on a neither-admit-nor-deny basis and would involve a civil money penalty of $1.15 million," the SEC filing states. "The settlement remains...

