Chancery Sends $55B Time Warner-Charter Deal Suit To Trial

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 2, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A nearly seven-year-old stockholder challenge to the $55 billion Charter Communications Inc.–Time Warner Cable Inc. merger in 2015 survived summary judgment challenges in Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday, with a vice chancellor finding sufficient evidence to justify going to trial on claims that a majority of the board of directors lacked independence in the deal. In an 82-page opinion "which attentive readers will no doubt find a slog," Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III concluded that "at this stage, I must decline to enter summary judgment, based on the record as it exists." Charter Communications shareholder Matthew Sciabacucchi filed the suit in...

