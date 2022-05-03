Amazon Fired, Billed Worker Who Got Long COVID, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (May 3, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon employee has filed a New York federal court lawsuit claiming that the digital retail giant terminated her for "job abandonment" after she took medical leave due to severe health issues she suffered after a COVID-19 infection, and even sent a bill for $12,000 over alleged "salary overpayment." Brittany Hope, 29, said in a 25-page complaint on Monday that she contracted COVID-19 in February 2020, before the pandemic was widespread in the state and the rest of the nation. Hope had worked as a full-time salaried brand manager for Amazon's fashion line known as The Drop since December 2019, until...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS