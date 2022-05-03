Barber, Bain Unveil $500M Cold Storage Warehouses JV

By Faith Williams (May 3, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate developer Barber Partners LLC and Bain Capital entered a partnership to build several cold storage warehouse projects across the country as part of a $500 million joint venture announced Tuesday. The pair is teaming up to develop about 15 cold storage warehouse projects launching the Chill Storage brand. Chill Storage will focus specifically on developing Class A temperature-controlled warehouses, according to a statement. Barber Partners and Bain Capital expect the proposed facilities to be used for local and regional distribution and designed to accommodate 58 trailer positions in addition to loading positions, the statement said. The first development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS