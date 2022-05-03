Hanover Likely Must Cover Easement Malpractice Claims

By Rosie Manins (May 3, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The Hanover Insurance Co. is unlikely to get a declaration that its professional liability policy for Georgia tax preparers excludes malpractice claims over conservation easement investments, a Georgia federal judge indicated Tuesday. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II told Hanover during a hearing on its motion for summary judgment that its only viable argument is that its insured, Partnerships Tax Solutions Inc. and Donald Sklar, were required but failed to give notice of an IRS request for documentation in September 2019. Hanover is defending Partnerships and Sklar in an underlying proposed class action brought in July 2020 against the tax...

