Home Depot To Launch $150M Venture Capital Fund

By Charlie Innis (May 3, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Home Depot Inc. is creating a $150 million venture capital fund to invest in and partner with startups working on emerging technologies that it believes can help improve its business, the company announced Tuesday. The home improvement retailer said the fund, called Home Depot Ventures, will target companies that can potentially help it improve its operations and its customers' shopping experience and options. "With Home Depot Ventures, we're lending our support and expertise to enable rapid scale of innovation," Richard McPhail, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Home Depot, said in the statement. "This is an exciting opportunity to...

