Dish Wants Out Of Workers' Retirement Plan Fee Suit

By Rachel Stone (May 3, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Dish Network urged a Colorado federal court to throw out a proposed class action lodged by former employees who claim the satellite television company saddled their 401(k) plan with excessive fees and risky investment options, arguing the suit simply rehashed claims made against other employers. In a memorandum filed Monday, Dish Network argued that the proposed class action lodged in January under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act should be dismissed because the complaint fails to state viable claims regarding certain funds offered in the plan lineup and the plan's allegedly too-high fees. "Their complaint is a cookie-cutter version of complaints...

