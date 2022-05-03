Wells Fargo In Talks To Settle 2 Government Probes

By Al Barbarino (May 3, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo is in talks with federal regulators to settle investigations into foreign banks that used a Wells Fargo "software-based solution" to carry out prohibited transactions, and is negotiating a deal on a separate probe into the bank's 401(k) plan, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The bank said it was in "resolution discussions" with certain federal government agencies after previously self-identifying and self-disclosing the software-related issue to the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The software was used to "conduct import/export trade-related financing transactions with countries and entities" prohibited by the assets control office, according to the...

