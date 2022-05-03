MoFo Adds Ex-21st Century Fox Deputy GC, Asst. US Atty

By James Mills (May 3, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP continued its expansion efforts Tuesday, announcing a former federal prosecutor, who was later a deputy general counsel at 21st Century Fox and most recently at King & Spalding LLP, has joined the firm as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Brian R. Michael, who spent seven years as an assistant U.S. attorney in New York and then Los Angeles, joins the Morrison & Foerster securities litigation, enforcement, and white collar defense group. With wide-ranging career experience, he specializes in crisis management, compliance counseling and security and regulatory issues as well as investigation and white collar defense. ...

