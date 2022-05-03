Amazon Pharmacy PillPack Pays $5.8M For Insulin Overbilling

By Lauren Berg (May 3, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Amazon's online retail pharmacy PillPack agreed to pay nearly $5.8 million to resolve claims that it billed Medicare, Medicaid and other government health care programs for more insulin pens than what patients should have received, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. When PillPack sought reimbursement from government health care programs, it had to report the amount of medication dispensed to a patient and the number of days that medication should last if taken properly, but the government said the online pharmacy fudged those numbers to get around dispensing limits. The health care programs deny claims for reimbursement for prescription refills...

