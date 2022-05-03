Tesla Drivers Claim Insurer Charges For 'Ghost' Safety Alerts

By Lauraann Wood (May 3, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- State National Insurance Co. has been hit with Illinois state court allegations that the company improperly raises certain Tesla drivers' premiums based on random "ghost" forward collision safety warnings that their vehicles log but that never in fact occurred. Illinois driver Shawn Schneider claimed in Cook County Circuit Court on Friday that State National's decision to factor Tesla vehicles' forward collision warnings into a "safety score" that determines drivers' usage-based insurance premiums compels them to pay inflated prices because the technology is emerging but still imperfect, causing many Tesla's cars to log random "ghost" warnings when no such risk exists....

