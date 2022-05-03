Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gilstrap Won't Force Apple To Take Ericsson's IP Deal

By Jasmin Jackson (May 3, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap held Tuesday that he won't push Apple to accept Ericsson's network patent licensing terms if they are determined to be fair and non-discriminatory, ruling that Apple isn't contractually locked into the offer.

The Eastern District of Texas judge said in an order that he will not make Apple Inc. enter a patent-licensing agreement for 4G and 5G technology offered by Ericsson Inc. — even if the terms are found to be fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory, or FRAND, at an upcoming EDTX trial in December.

The patent licensing company urged Judge Gilstrap in an April motion to...

